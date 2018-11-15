Silver Alert declared for Denver man

DENVER, NC (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an individual who has gone missing in Denver, NC.
Stuart Jack Steensma, 85, was last seen at an address on Pebble Bay Dr. He is described as being 6′4 tall and 200 lbs with short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Steensma may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number DJK8475 and could be headed to Huntersville, NC.
Anyone with information about Stuart Jack Steensma should call the Catawba County Sheriff at 828-464-3112.
