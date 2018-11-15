Technology companies lead afternoon rebound for US stocks

ENERGY: Oil prices were headed higher for the second straight day. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.9 percent to $56.75 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 1.1 percent to $66.83 a barrel in London. Despite the latest pickup, U.S. crude oil is still down 13.1 percent for the month. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $2.67 from $2.89 a month ago, according to AAA.