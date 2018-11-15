Queens defeats West Georgia 90-73

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Queens University hosting West Georgia in their home opener Wednesday night. In the first half the wolves would give the royals a run for their money, staying close with a halftime score of 42-39. However, in the 2nd half Queens would start to pull away and win by a score of 90-73.
Daniel Carr lead the way with 27 points followed by Shaun Willett with 22.
Next up for Queens will be a trip to Florida to face Palm Beach Atlantic University.
