Person wanted for multiple armed robberies in Catawba County area

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials are looking for the person who is responsible for multiple robberies in the Catawba County area over the past few months.
Since Sept. 4, 2018, the Hickory Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office have responded to four separate incidents of armed robbery, believed to be committed by the same person.
In each incident, the person comes into the business with a handgun, orders employees to open cash drawers or safes and flees on foot after obtaining money.
The person wanted for these robberies is a black male, with a slim build, approximately 5’7” to 6’ who was wearing dark-colored clothing during each robbery.
In each incident, the thief appears to be wearing black-colored shoes with white soles. Additionally, the suspect uses various items to cover his face during each incident.
The armed robberies took place at these locations on these dates:
- September 4, 2018 –Walgreens – 2427 Springs Rd NE, Hickory, NC
- September 26, 2018 – CVS Pharmacy – 1504 2nd ST NE, Hickory, NC
- November 3, 2018 – Dollar General – 4796 Riverbend Road, Conover, NC
- November 5, 2018 – Dollar General – 901 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
On Tuesday, Sept. 4, around 9:30 p.m., Hickory Police responded to Walgreens located in the 2400 block of Springs Road NE in reference to an armed robbery.
In this robbery, the thief was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.
On Wednesday, Sept. 26 around 11:30 p.m., Hickory Police responded to CVS Pharmacy located in the 1500 block of 2nd Street NE in reference to an armed robbery.
In this robbery, the thief was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes. Additionally, the suspect utilized a gray cloth to cover his face.
On Saturday, Nov. 3 around 10 p.m., the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dollar General located in the 4700 block of Riverbend Rd, Conover in reference to an armed robbery.
In this robbery, the thief was wearing dark pants, dark jacket, tan or grey toboggan and black shoes with white soles.
On Monday, Nov. 5, at around 8:45 p.m., Hickory Police responded to Dollar General located in the 900 block of Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE in reference to an armed robbery.
In this robbery, the thief was wearing a toboggan, dark hoodie or jacket and dark pants. Additionally, the suspect used an object to partially cover his face.
Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or 828-261-2623 or call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-466-7229 or 828-464-3112.
