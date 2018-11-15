NCDEQ approves low-risk classification of seven coal ash impoundment facilities

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved the low-risk classification of seven coal ash impoundment facilities in the state.
The NCDEQ determined that Duke Energy has met the low-risk classification criteria set forth in the Coal Ash Management Act (CAMA) for coal combustion residuals surface impoundments at seven different locations.
The facilities are located at Duke Energy’s Allen, Belews Creek, Buck, Rogers (formerly Cliffside), Marshall, Mayo, and Roxboro facilities.
DEQ found that Duke Energy had established permanent water supplies and rectified dam safety deficiencies at coal ash impoundments located at the seven facilities.
By law, a low-risk coal combustion residuals surface impoundment may, at the election of DEQ, be closed by excavation, cap in place, or a hybrid approach.
DEQ will hold public information meetings where the public can provide input on closure options. The public information meetings will be announced at a later date.
