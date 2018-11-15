Man who shot girlfriend 9 times pleads guilty

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend in the Steele Creek area in May 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday.
Michael Duane Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Whitney Jo King, who was shot nine times. Brown faces between 216 and 272 months in prison.
King’s twin sister asked the judge to impose life with no parole but the judge stuck with the plea agreement.
Autopsy results show that King was shot in several different areas: in the abdomen, back, chest and arm.
King’s hands were covered by brown paper bags secured at the wrist, according to the autopsy. It’s unclear if this was done before or after the killing, as it could have been a measure to protect evidence.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Brown drove himself to the police department in May and told officers he had just killed his girlfriend at an apartment on Point South Drive.
A short time later, police went to the apartment and found King dead with gunshot wounds.
Police say an infant was found inside the apartment but was unharmed.
Brown was charged with first-degree murder.
