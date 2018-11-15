Man charged in deadly triple shooting in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Concord in August
Concord Police Department received multiple 911 calls about gunshots early Sunday morning.
According to the Concord Police Department, Tremaine Arnez Jackson was arrested for his involvement in the murder of Willie Clarence Peck III in the 300 block of Union Cemetery Road in Concord.
Jackson was arrested in Kannapolis on outstanding warrants and was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The triple shooting happened on Aug. 12.
Officers responded to the scene around 1:37 a.m. and observed a large crowd and people fighting in a parking lot, a report from the Concord Police Department said.
Officers began clearing the scene and located two individuals that had been shot during the altercation, police say.
They were transported to the hospital and are both in stable condition. One received injuries to the leg and the other received injuries to his back, police say.
The third shooting victim, later identified as Peck, showed up shortly after at Atrium Health-Northeast where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials say an investigation revealed an altercation occurred during a party when shots were fired.
The investigation is continuing and police anticipate additional charges related to the incident.
