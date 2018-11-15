The Latest: UK's May vows 'to see this through' on Brexit

A motorist makes their way North along the old Belfast to Dublin road on the Irish border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic close to the town of Newry,, Northern Ireland, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey sensationally walked out of the Government the morning after Cabinet agreed a draft EU withdrawal agreement in a stormy five-hour meeting. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Raab said the deal represented a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" because of provisions for Northern Ireland. He also said he could not accept "an indefinite backstop arrangement" for the Irish border. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (AP)