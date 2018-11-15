The Latest: AP won't declare winner in Florida races yet

Palm Beach County Supervisor Of Elections Susan Bucher, left, speaks to employees before starting a recount at the Supervisor of Elections office, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A federal judge slammed Florida on Thursday for repeatedly failing to anticipate election problems, and said the state law on recounts appears to violate the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that decided the presidency in 2000. Bucher said the machines underwent maintenance right before the election, but "I don't think they were designed to work 24/7." (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee)