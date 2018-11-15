Days after cease-fire, Gaza border demonstrations to resume

Israeli protesters hold flags during a demonstration against the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Israel's defense minister on Wednesday abruptly resigned to protest a new cease-fire with Hamas militants in Gaza, throwing the government into turmoil and pushing the country toward an early election. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) (Tsafrir Abayov)