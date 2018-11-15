Northeast battens down hatches as storm moves its way

Northeast battens down hatches as storm moves its way
A person walks across Independence Mall during a snow storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first big storms of the season moved across the eastern half of the country Thursday, causing deadly traffic crashes and closing schools as it dropped snow as far south as central Alabama.

As much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow blanketed the St. Louis area, and forecasters predicted up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in parts of southern New England as the storm made its way east. They also predicted northern New Jersey could see 4 to 8 inches of snow before the system exits the region by early Friday, while 2 to 5 inches is expected in the central region of the state.

Roads in Ohio were clogged by midday Thursday, where officials reported at least one traffic death that was likely weather-related. In North Carolina, the National Park Service closed the Blue Ridge Parkway to traffic because of dangerous road conditions stemming from snow, sleet and freezing rain. The park service said the closure Thursday includes the so-called "Asheville commuter zone" between mileposts 389 and 375, Asheville Citizen Times reported.

School districts closed or sent students home early across the lower Great Lakes and the Northeast. The University of Connecticut canceled classes starting at 3:30 p.m. or later at its main campus, satellite campuses and law school.

The South, where weather officials said the overnight trace in Alabama missed setting a record for earliest snow by about two weeks, began to clean up.

A pedestrian walks through a snow covered parking lot in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A mix of rain, sleet and snow started falling late Thursday morning in southern areas and was expected to soon move across the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In Mississippi, a tour bus bound for a casino overturned, killing two people and injuring 44 others. And in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, three people were killed in separate crashes on icy roads Wednesday night, while Interstate 40 was shut down overnight in the eastern part of the state because of several crashes. The interstate reopened shortly before daybreak Thursday, but officials said traffic was slow-going because some drivers had fallen asleep.

People walk on Independence Mall during a snow storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Witnesses told Mississippi investigators the tour bus driver lost control after crossing an icy overpass and the bus rolled over on its driver's side, coming to rest in median of Interstate 269 in Byhalia around 12:35 p.m., said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos.

A person walks in view of Independence Hall during a snow storm in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
"All of a sudden the bus started swerving then it spun around two times, hit the rail and then flipped over," bus passenger Veronica Love told news outlets as she left a hospital after the wreck. "The second spin, it started picking up speed. It was, I mean, what could you do?"

Joe Harrison, a volunteer dog walker, gives Haley a wintry outdoor walk on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in the walking park at the Humane Society of Missouri's Maryland Heights center. A pre-winter storm moved across the eastern half of the country Thursday, slamming parts of the South and lower Midwest on the way. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
The crash happened about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

Richard Burst clears snow from his driveway Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in St. Louis. "All I really need to accomplish are two lanes for my car," he said. Much of the region had at least 4 inches of snow and forecasters expect about 1 inch or 2 inches more will fall by the time it tapers off around noon Thursday. (Robert Cohen /St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Killed were Betty Russell, 70, and Cynthia Hardin, 61, both of Huntsville, Alabama, said DeSoto County Coroner Joshua Pounders. The injured were taken to Memphis-area hospitals, with at least three listed in serious condition Wednesday evening.

A cyclist is framed by snow covered leaves of a tree in lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Officials said the group was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to gamble at a casino in Mississippi's Tunica County, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) to the west.

A police officer and others help push a car that was unable to gain traction on the snowy roads in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A mix of rain, sleet and snow started falling late Thursday morning in southern areas and was expected to soon move across the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In Virginia, the planned launch early Thursday of an unmanned cargo rocket to the International Space Station had to be rescheduled by one day because of the weather, NASA said. The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft is now scheduled to lift off early Friday from Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore carrying supplies and research materials for the astronauts at the space station.

Pedestrians make their way through wintry weather in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A mix of rain, sleet and snow started falling late Thursday morning in southern areas and was expected to soon move across the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A person walks in view of Independence Hall as snow falls in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
"The snow is just beautiful, " said Xioqing Qin, who walks to work in the snow passing a mural painted on the exterior wall of the Atomic Cowboy bar and restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Jamey Torregrossa clears the sidewalk of snow in front of the Carpenters District Council building in St. Louis, on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Much of the region had at least 4 inches of snow and forecasters expect about 1 inch or 2 inches more will fall by the time it tapers off around noon Thursday. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A pedestrian covers her shoes to help with traction as she makes her way through the street in wintery weather conditions in Mt. Holly, N.J., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A mix of rain, sleet and snow started falling late Thursday morning in southern areas and was expected to soon move across the state. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
