'Cop's cop' to be honored as bar shooting hero at funeral

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department shows Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in a deadly shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Fellow sheriff's deputies knew Helus as a “cop’s cop,” someone who, as one put it, would go to the ends of the Earth to solve a crime. On Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Helus’ colleagues and others will gather at a Westlake Village, California, church, where he will be hailed as a hero. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)