'Cop's cop' to be honored as bar shooting hero at funeral
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department shows Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in a deadly shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Fellow sheriff's deputies knew Helus as a “cop’s cop,” someone who, as one put it, would go to the ends of the Earth to solve a crime. On Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Helus’ colleagues and others will gather at a Westlake Village, California, church, where he will be hailed as a hero. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JOHN ROGERS | November 15, 2018 at 3:04 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 2:38 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Fellow sheriff's deputies knew him as a cop's cop, one who would "go to the ends of the earth" to solve a crime. To family and friends, Ron Helus was a devoted husband and father who loved to go fly fishing with his son.

Helus, 54, will be hailed as a hero Thursday — a man who courageously sacrificed his life to save others' when he raced into a Southern California bar crackling with gunfire and immediately engaged the shooter in a firefight.

The act would kill Helus when he was struck by several bullets, but it also would allow others a few precious moments to escape. In all, 12 victims died, and the gunman killed himself.

"There's no doubt that they saved lives by going in there," former Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean, who retired last Friday, said of Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer who followed him through the door.

Helus' funeral was scheduled for noon at Calvary Community Church in the Los Angeles suburb of Westlake Village, followed by burial at a nearby cemetery. Gov. Jerry Brown was among those expected to attend.

Jason Coffman, right, father of Cody Coffman, is comforted by Anthony Ganczewski at a funeral service for his son Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Cody Coffman was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A funeral was held Wednesday night in Camarillo for another victim, 22-year-old Cody Gifford-Coffman, who was shot as he warned others to flee. He was remembered warmly as a man with a goofy sense of humor who loved fishing and baseball.

"I am honestly, truly broken," said his father, Jason Coffman. "He didn't deserve it."

Helus' funeral was taking place just a few miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, where the veteran sheriff's sergeant hurried following a report of gunfire shortly before midnight Nov. 7. It was college night at the popular venue, and the place was packed with young people.

Cheryl Tate, center right, mother Cody Coffman, is comforted by a mourner as her son, Chayse, looks at the coffin at a funeral service for Coffman Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
"Hey, I got to go handle a call. I love you. I'll talk to you later," he said as he ended a phone call with his wife.

"The fact that he was the first in the door doesn't surprise me at all," said sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow, a colleague and longtime friend. "He's just one of those guys who wouldn't hesitate in a situation.

"Patient. Calm no matter what," Buschow added. "When you call 911, he's one of the guys you want showing up."

Friends of Cody Gifford-Coffman hug his father Jason during his funeral service at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, after they spoke about how Cody saved their lives during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at the country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
Helus was a 29-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department who had planned to retire next year.

An avid fly fisherman who loved the outdoors, he posted photos of himself and his son fishing on his Facebook page. One friend jokingly posted last summer that Helus seemed to spend so much of his spare time at streams looking for fish that he must be part bear.

"As a matter of fact, I am part bear," he replied. "I've probably had 200 bear and three mountain lion encounters. Bring 'em on! I love em!"

Cody Gifford-Coffman, who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting, is remembered during a service at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Friends credited Gifford-Coffman with saving lives by telling everyone to flee. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
At work, he took on many of the toughest assignments at the Sheriff's Department, working on the SWAT team and in narcotics and investigations.

"If you were a victim of a crime, you want him investigating the case," Buschow said. "He would go to the ends of the earth to find a suspect."

After he died, hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects as a hearse carried his body from a hospital to a coroner's office.

Joushmane Tate leaves after paying his respects to Cody Coffman at a funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Coffman was killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Many, including medical personnel and law enforcement officers, wept and placed their hands over their hearts as the hearse passed. Firefighters assembled two ladder trucks to hang a giant American flag in Helus' honor over the route.

Helus' survivors include his wife, Karen, and son, Jordan.

Photos of Cody Coffman are placed on a table at Coffman's funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Camarillo, Calif. Coffman was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
