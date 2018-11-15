UK's defiant May tells critics it's her Brexit deal or chaos

Pro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg poses for photographs after speaking to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A pro-Brexit group of Conservative lawmakers says one of its leaders, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is formally calling for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May. Two British Cabinet ministers, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, resigned Thursday in opposition to the divorce deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU — a major blow to her authority and her ability to get the deal through Parliament.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (AP)