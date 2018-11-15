Driver killed in car crash after reports of reckless driving

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officials in Rock Hill are investigating a fatal crash after reports of reckless driving in York County.
According to a release from Rock Hill Police Department, the car was seen traveling near West Main Street and Heckle Boulevard. A Nissan was reported traveling at a high speed toward downtown Rock Hill, officials say.
A few moments later officials say they received calls about a vehicle that crashed into the woods. Upon officers arrival they located the 2013 Nissan Altima in the wooded area.
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.
The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR) was called to investigate the crash. An initial investigation reveals the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a stop sign and then hit a large tree, according to a release from Rock Hill police.
The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
