Dramatic dash cam video shows moment fleeing murder suspect was hit by police vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WXMI/CNN) – In September, police in Michigan were led on a chase by a murder suspect that ended when he crashed his car on the highway, jumped out and ran, shooting at police.
They stopped him when an officer ran him over.
Now, video of that wild pursuit has been released.
The suspect, 33-year-old Adam Nolin, was wanted for murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Tia Randall.
Randall was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home at the Creekside Estates mobile home in Wyoming, MI, a town outside Grand Rapids. She left behind two kids.
Following the shooting, police said Nolin took off in his pickup truck. He was later spotted in Grand Rapids, then got onto Highway 131, where police followed him. They said he then crashed his truck on the S-curve, got out and started running while shooting at police.
A Grand Rapids police officer in a vehicle ran Nolin down to end the situation. Dash cam footage shows the car hitting him.
Video from a witness in a nearby office building also showed the scene from above when Nolin was struck.
He was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now awaiting trial for Randall’s murder, as well as evading police and assault with intent to murder.
