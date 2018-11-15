Fallen tree, power lines leave hundreds without power in south Charlotte neighborhood

(Lauren Tostenson | WBTV)
By Jennifer Miller | November 15, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:30 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The rainfall became a big problem for a south Charlotte neighborhood Thursday morning after a fallen tree caused traffic issues and nearly 1,000 homes lost power.

A massive tree fell on Archdale Drive at Royal Park, in the Starmount area.

The outage was reported around 6: 15 a.m. According to Duke Energy, 999 homes were still without power by 11 a.m.

A fallen tree also caused a headache across town on Providence Road, shutting the roadway down near Fairview Drive.

Duke Energy expects power to be restored in the area by 6:30 p.m. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 40s.

