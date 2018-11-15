Convicted murderer gets up to ten year prison sentence on drug charges

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began direct negotiations with Blankenship for the purchase of Oxycodone. On August 26, 2014, an undercover officer purchased 15 Oxycodone pills from Blankenship in exchange for $300.00. On September 25, 2014, an undercover officer purchased 12 Oxycodone pills from Blankenship in exchange for $300.00.