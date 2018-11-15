Convicted murderer gets up to ten year prison sentence on drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Henry Herman Blankenship of Salisbury was convicted on Thursday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of three counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin by sell, possession, and delivery, two counts of felony sell schedule II controlled substance, and three counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance.
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attoenry’s Office, Judge Eric Levinson sentenced Blankenship to a minimum of 90 months to a maximum of 120 months in prison, and ordered a mandatory minimum fine of $100,000.
During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began direct negotiations with Blankenship for the purchase of Oxycodone. On August 26, 2014, an undercover officer purchased 15 Oxycodone pills from Blankenship in exchange for $300.00. On September 25, 2014, an undercover officer purchased 12 Oxycodone pills from Blankenship in exchange for $300.00.
On November 24, 2014, an undercover officer purchased a full bottle of Oxycodone pills from Blankenship in exchange for $3,600.00 at which time he was arrested.
At the time of the offenses, Blankenship was on post-release supervision from prison for second degree murder and kidnapping convictions in Iredell County from 1992.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation which led to the disposition today.
