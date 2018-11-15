CMPD searching for missing Gaston man

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are currently looking for a man who was last seen at a west Charlotte-area Wendy’s on the in October and has not been heard from since.
Matthew Coleman was dropped off at the Wendy’s located at 3300 Freedom Drive by a family member on October 30, 2018. Coleman has not returned home or been heard from since and his family states that this is unusual.
Coleman is 5′5 and 140 lbs with short, dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants, grey jacket and a red knit hat.
Anyone who sees or has information about Matthew Coleman is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
