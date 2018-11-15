Boy battling cancer requests, receives police patches from all over

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WBTV) - A 12-year-old boy battling cancer just added to his treasured police patch collection - this time from York County, South Carolina.
Jeremiah Derks from Kokomo, Indiana has been battling a rare type of cancer since July and recently underwent surgery, the Ross Medical Education Center posted.
After Jeremiah’s parents shared the boy’s hope to receive police patches, envelopes with patches from as far as Germany started pouring in, according to Indianapolis CBS station WTTV.
“Asking for patches was a surprise to us,” Jeremiah’s father, Shannon Derks, said. “He wanted to join the military, like me, but he understands he cannot now, so the next best thing in uniform was to be a police officer.”
The most recent patch submission was from South Carolina law enforcement offices: York County Sheriff's Office, Rock Hill Police Department, Tega Cay Police Department, York Police Department, and the Clover Police Department.
"This is how your #YorkCountSC Law Enforcement comes together to make a 12-year-old boy’s day who's battling cancer," the York County Sheriff's Office posted on twitter Thursday.
The Ross Medical Education Center says they asked each of their 40 campuses to collect and send police patches from local communities to their Kokomo campus by November 9.
Jeremiah told WTTV that officers are friendly and “pretty much heroes to everybody.”
Those who wish to send Jeremiah a police patch or card can mail the items to 229 Luke Court Kokomo, Indiana 46901.
Jeremiah hasn't said how he plans to sport all the badges.
