App State RB Jalin Moore accepts an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl

“The way Jalin Moore is attacking the rehab process in order to come back and play in the Senior Bowl needs to be commended, which is why he is our first official accepted invite,” Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a press release provided by App State. “NFL decision-makers are looking for gritty and resilient competitors that love football, and Jalin is proving he has all those qualities. We look forward to seeing him in Mobile.”