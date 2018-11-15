App State RB Jalin Moore accepts an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - On October 9th, former Crest star and App State running back Jalin Moore suffered an ankle fracture and dislocation, but he’s working hard in rehab and today accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 26th. He becomes the first player to accept the bowl’s invitation.
The Senior Bowl is where the top seniors in college football workout in front of NFL personnel as they get ready for the NFL Draft.
Moore certainly was on his way to being perhaps one of the top running backs in this draft class as he had 3,570 career rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.
“The way Jalin Moore is attacking the rehab process in order to come back and play in the Senior Bowl needs to be commended, which is why he is our first official accepted invite,” Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a press release provided by App State. “NFL decision-makers are looking for gritty and resilient competitors that love football, and Jalin is proving he has all those qualities. We look forward to seeing him in Mobile.”
“I’ve got so many bright things ahead of me,” Moore said earlier this month, after having his cast removed. “I don’t care if it was the worst injury ever, I’ve got faith that I’m going to be better than what I used to be.”
Moore only played in 5 games this season but had 63 carries for 412 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had 2 games where he had 2 touchdowns against Gardner-Webb and South Alabama. In the almost upset of Penn State in week one, Moore had 92 yards rushing along with a rushing TD as well as a career high 5 receptions.
Moore’s recovery time table from his injury is 8 to 12 weeks which means he should be ready to go by the January 26th game in Mobile, AL.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.