10 ‘worst toys’ named by toy safety group

BOSTON (WCVB/Hearst/CNN) - The World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C.H. reveled what they consider to be the 10 worst toys of 2018.
From stuffed unicorns to purple tou-tou-wearing Cabbage Patch Dolls or Nerf ring launchers, gifts that you think may be great under the tree this year may actually pose a potential risk for children, the group said.
“There are accessories that can be removed and, once removed, present the potential for choking hazards,” said James Swartz, the organization’s director.
The list includes the following:
- Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites
- Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster
- Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw
- Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade
- Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll
- Zoo Jamz Xylophone
- Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara The Ballerina
- Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket
- Cutting Fruit
- Chien Á Promener Pull Along Dog
According to the consumer agency, one child is treated in U.S. emergency rooms every three minutes for toy-related injuries
The organization said they want parents to be aware of what they may be buying their kids this holiday season. from poor designs, inadequate warnings and improper age recommendations.
“Children should never be used as testing grounds for unsafe toys,” said Joan Siff, the group’s president.
However, not everyone is on board with their findings.
Jennifer Gibbons of the Toy Association, which represents several hundred different toy makers across the U.S., said many of W.A.T.C.H.’s claims are unfounded.
"Watch has never tested any of the toys that they will include in their reports, so most of this information is based on misunderstanding or misrepresentation,” Gibbon said.
"It doesn't take a testing lab frankly to pull out a toy that's sold for a baby, an infant that has small part," Swartz countered.
Copyright 2018 WCVB and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.