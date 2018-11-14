Woman, service dog injured in alleged Indian Trail dog attack

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - Michelle King claims that she and her service dog, Princess Sky, were injured by two other dogs in an attack Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened on Grover Moore Place in Indian Trail. King said that she, her daughter and their dog had been dropped off in the area where she was visiting a friend. She said that she spotted two dogs lurking around outside, and before she knew it, they were attacking her dog.
“It was traumatizing, very traumatizing, horrifying,” described King in an interview Tuesday.
King said Princess Sky is like a child to her. Naturally, she jumped in to help her dog during the attack.
“They were attacking this way, this way, this way while I was hovering her trying to get through,” described King.
She claims the canines ripped at her hands and even bit her on the face. Law enforcement was called to the community.
“I had to be rushed to the hospital because my hands were bleeding so bad,” explained King.
She had to receive several stitches after the incident. Her hands are still wrapped in bandages. King said her dog is in even worse condition. The one-year-old Australian Labradoodle is being kept in the intensive care unit at a local animal hospital.
“She is hanging on. She’s a little trooper,” said King.
A spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs responsible for the incident have been seized and placed under a 10-day quarantine. The owner of the dogs has been charged for a leash law ordinance violation.
WBTV went to the home of the owner of the dogs Tuesday night, but was told that the owner was not home. A request for comment on the situation has not yet been returned by the owner.
Neighbor Liz Hogan said she lives across the street from the dogs. She said the animals have been a nuisance in the community and she wishes there were tougher penalties for those who violate the leash law.
“We’ve been complaining about the dogs and nothing’s been done,” said Hogan. “It could have been our dog. It could have been us.”
King said the medical bills for her and her dog have already cost her thousands of dollars. She’s accepting any financial assistance that community members can provide.
