Tips for navigating crowds, delays during a busy holiday season at Charlotte-Douglas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 30,000 passengers are expected to travel through the Charlotte-Douglas terminal on a daily basis next week as Thanksgiving has people coming and going to spend time with family over the holidays. Nationally, airlines are expecting a 7 percent increase in passenger traffic during that period and Charlotte expects to be consistent with that projection.
Peak traffic at the airport is expected on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the holiday and the Sunday and Monday following. For those who expecting to fly during that period, Charlotte-Douglas has offered some helpful tips for making the experience as smooth as possible:
» Parking is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and will fill up quickly with the long-term parking lots expected to fill up first.
»If you are just coming to the airport to drop-off of pickup someone else, the airport encourages drivers to use the hourly deck as the first hour is free.
» Free short-term parking is also available in the cell-phone lot adjacent to Long-Term Lot 1, and drivers can access it right off of the Josh Birmingham Pkwy.
» The airport encourages passengers to also consider using their Sprinter shuttle service, rideshares, and other options that let travelers leave vehicles behind.
» For those arriving at the airport to board a departing flight, it’s also important to plan on getting to terminal early. Charlotte-Douglas encourages passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes early for domestic flights and up to 2 hours early for international travel
» For those travelling who have young children, elderly passengers or disabilities, planning to get to the airport even earlier is encouraged as well.
» Upon arrival, travelers should anticipate crowds and be on-the-lookout for TSA pre-check lines that will be set up at checkpoints B and D at the airport. The checkpoints will be open early to accommodate for holiday travel
» Printing boarding passes at home will help to cut down on times as well as lines will likely be long at ticket printing kiosks at the terminal.
» Once you’re checked in and through TSA, make sure to find your gate before settling in and enjoying the numerous different amenities and concession/retail options that the airport offers
In addition to this, Charlotte-Douglas has added personnel for parking, shuttle bus, ticketing and traffic operations in order to best accommodate passengers.
CMPD has offered their own advice as well for travelers planning on passing through Charlotte-Douglas next week. “If you start out with the mentality that this is a race, you’re going to be disappointed. You’re traveling wherever, you’re traveling with lots of other ingredients mixed in, and we’re all going in the same direction," said Captain Nathan King with CMPD.
Captain King said a good chunk of their calls during the holidays stem from friction between passengers and staff members at the airport or airlines, and people can often keep their cool by curbing their expectations and exercising courtesy.
Holiday travel can be hectic and stressful but following these tips can help to reduce some of that hassle and make your trip a positive and pleasant experience.
