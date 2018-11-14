Those in the foothills prepare as Old Man Winter comes sooner than expected

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - With the threat of ice, freezing rain and sleet, folks in the foothills are stocking up on ice melt, shovels and even sleds.
Whether you like it or not. Winter is coming.
“Just hasn’t been much of a fall, it doesn’t seem like,” said Michael Carmack, who plans on staying inside during the expected inclement weather.
“We skip seasons now,” said Bill Joseph who lives in the foothills.
Ace Hardware Store on W. Fleming Drive is now selling ice melt, along with shovels, heaters and other essentials.
“I’m here getting screw anchors to put up another heater on the wall,” Joseph continued.
Neighbors who spoke with WBTV’s Bria Bell said they have theories about Old Man Winter showing up sooner than many expected.
“We’re having this winter storm before Thanksgiving which is more or less unprecedented. I’m going to blame it on global warming,” Joseph added.
For those who live in the mountains here in Morganton, this isn’t their first rodeo so they are ready.
“Make sure you have an extra couple of food on hand some can goods to always keep and just something to keep yourself busy. If you lose power make sure you’ve got a deck of cards like UNO or a Monopoly game and a couple of candles. Could be fun,” said Joseph.
City workers will have trucks on standby to handle any ice that may cause problems on the road.
