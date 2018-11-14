Migrant caravan groups arrive by hundreds at US border

Honduran migrant Carlos Aguilera and his pet iguana Diana, who are part of the Central American caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, wait to board a bus in La Concha, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Buses and trucks are carrying some migrants into the state of Sinaloa along the Gulf of California and further northward into the border state of Sonora. The bulk of the main caravan appeared to be about 1,100 miles from the border, but was moving hundreds of miles per day. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)