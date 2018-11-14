Person hit, killed by train in Kannapolis

Person killed by train in Kannapolis
November 14, 2018 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 8:37 PM

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A person was struck and killed by train while walking with a friend in Kannapolis Wednesday morning.

The deadly incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Avenue and D Street.

According to the victim’s friend, the two were intoxicated and walking on the tracks when they noticed a train traveling toward them. The victim was apparently unable to get off the tracks in time, police say. The two were walking to a nearby store.

The friend was not injured.

Police are investigating and have not released any names.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.