Person hit, killed by train in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A person was struck and killed by train while walking with a friend in Kannapolis Wednesday morning.
The deadly incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ridge Avenue and D Street.
According to the victim’s friend, the two were intoxicated and walking on the tracks when they noticed a train traveling toward them. The victim was apparently unable to get off the tracks in time, police say. The two were walking to a nearby store.
The friend was not injured.
Police are investigating and have not released any names.
