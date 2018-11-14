No charges filed in York Preparatory Academy threat investigation

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - No charges will be filed in the investigation into threatening messages found on a 5th grade student’s Tik Tok account in Rock Hill.
A parent called Rock Hill Police after finding messages on her daughter’s phone that listed her and nine other students from York Preparatory Academy in what they thought was a hit list.
The messages posted on the Tik Tok app read “I really wanna kill,” “I want her to get raped” and “Imma kill,” followed by ten names of other fifth grade students who attend York Prep.
Rock Hill Police began investigating and identified a 10-year-old student as the person who wrote the messages. Wednesday night, police told WBTV no charges would be filed. Police say the student was mad at another student, but there was no intent to hurt anyone.
Police say no students or anyone at the school were in danger.
Parents did not take the messages lightly.
“As ridiculous as it may sound as an adult we don’t know what’s going on within the minds of these children,” one grandmother to a student listed in the message said. “Every threat needs to be addressed with the seriousness that they may follow through.”
