Mountains prepare for possible ice storm

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - Across the North Carolina mountains people prepared as best they could for what some forecasters say could be a major ice storm.
Rain started falling by mid afternoon, though temperatures were still above freezing by dusk. The DOT yard had trucks at the ready, just in case, and the local power company did the same.
At Christmas tree farms, workers were scrambling to load trees for shipment. It is crunch time and an ice storm is no friend to that business said grower Dee Clark. “We can’t work in it,” he said. “It can damage trees and put our people at risk.” He is hoping that if there is any ice, it will not last long.
Meanwhile, Avery County Schools took no chances and let students out early. Officials will wait to see what the weather brings before deciding on Thursday school.
