More rain and flooding concerns followed by winter weather later in the week

Now onto the Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Mountains and Foothills until early Thursday afternoon. Snow is not part of the conversation this time, it’s all about sleet and freezing rain. The big question of course is how much freezing rain will accumulate on branches and power lines? That depends on the mixture of sleet, and how hard the rain falls. The more sleet, and the harder the rain, the less ice will stick. The latest model data is indicating a worst case scenario of a one inch accumulation which would be disastrous. We don’t believe we’ll see that much, probably half that at most. But even a half inch of ice would still create widespread power outages, so it is our hope the sleet and heavy rain will tamp that down even farther.