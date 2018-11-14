More rain and flooding concerns followed by winter weather later in the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Where do I start? More rain is on the way which will aggravate the flooding concerns already posted, and that’s followed by the Winter Storm Watch posted in the mountains and foothills for Wednesday night and Thursday for the potential of freezing rain and sleet. Let’s take it in order.
Much like Tuesday, we’re not expecting much in terms of heavy rain Wednesday, but by the evening the rain will be on the increase and will eventually become heavy by Thursday morning, ending Thursday afternoon. Flood Watches are in effect for every county west of I-77 and north of I-85 until Thursday evening. Two to three inches of rain has already fallen in many areas, and another two to three inches of rain is possible. Stay alert if you live in a flood prone area.
Now onto the Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Mountains and Foothills until early Thursday afternoon. Snow is not part of the conversation this time, it’s all about sleet and freezing rain. The big question of course is how much freezing rain will accumulate on branches and power lines? That depends on the mixture of sleet, and how hard the rain falls. The more sleet, and the harder the rain, the less ice will stick. The latest model data is indicating a worst case scenario of a one inch accumulation which would be disastrous. We don’t believe we’ll see that much, probably half that at most. But even a half inch of ice would still create widespread power outages, so it is our hope the sleet and heavy rain will tamp that down even farther.
Beyond this Winter Weather Thursday, things clear up for Friday, and yet again, the pattern will work out in favor of the weekend as we expect plenty of sunshine to make a return with highs around 60°.
Stay safe and check back as we fine tune this forecast.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.