Lancaster County School District uses metal detectors

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - Lancaster County School District is using metal detectors in all of its four high schools to help keep students safe. School leaders are concerned about weapons found in neighboring Charlotte Mecklenburg School District (CMS).
"It's a natural reaction for anybody in the school business to take a look at those situation and try to learn from them." Lancaster County School District Safety Director Bryan Vaughn said.
Lancaster County leaders say they will review its safety procedures after the incidents in CMS schools happened to see if there are any improvements that can be made to their plan. Parents in Lancaster County approve of having their kids go through the detectors at anytime.
"I really think it's good," Lancaster County Parent Rachel Castle said. "Because like I said I want to keep these kids safe."
Vaughn says the searches are random. Security comes to a classroom and instructs students to get up and go through the metal detector. Vaughn says it takes about six minutes for nearly 30 students to go through to get checked.
"We made it very uncomfortable for people to bring things they are not supposed to bring to school." Vaughn said.
The metal detectors cost about $6500 a piece. In addition to the metal detectors, the school district also uses a dog. That dog sniffs out parking lots and goes through items where weapons are sometimes found.
"A lot of times found in bookbags," Vaughn said. "In purses or found in lockers."
This school year there have been 12 unexpected searches. The searches are planned by officials in advance but say if need be more can be added if warranted.
"If we have a rumor or if we feel like there is something out there that's peaking the concerns of parents or the community." Vaughn said.
School officials and parents call the metal detectors and the dog a winning combination to keep students safe at school.
“It’s something that all schools should do,” Lancaster County Parent Reco Truesdale said. “So I love it.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.