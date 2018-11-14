Police arrest Michael Avenatti on domestic violence allegation

(RNN) – Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday and Avenatti was arrested Wednesday.
Avenatti has risen to national fame by representing Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump back in 2006.
He also represents Julie Swetnick, who’s accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago.
And he’s been mulling a 2020 presidential run.
The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted a confirmation Wednesday that Avenatti was arrested and booked on a felony domestic violence charge, writing: “This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.”
Avenatti’s bail was set at $50,000, according to the LAPD. He was released from jail Wednesday night.
Police spokesman Officer Tony Im said the victim had visible injuries, the Associated Press reported. Police declined to give details on the victim, or the victim’s relationship with Avenatti.
Avenatti released a statement through his law office late Wednesday, calling the allegations “completely bogus.”
He also gave a statement to reporters after being released from jail:
“First of all, I want to thank the hardworking men and women of the LAPD for their professionalism and their work today. They had no option in light of the allegations. Secondly, I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career, and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing. I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation, at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated.”
Avenatti had been scheduled to make appearances Friday and Saturday on behalf of the Vermont Democratic Party, which canceled the appearances and said it would refund all ticket sales after news broke of his arrest.
