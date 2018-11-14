Kannapolis home heavily damaged by Tuesday night fire

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A Kannapolis home was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday night.
Fire officials say they got the call at 9:25 pm that a home in the 600 block of North Main Street was on fire.
Kannapolis Fire arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the roof of the residence. Fire crews worked first to help the occupants evacuating the home upon arrival. They were able to escape the home with no injuries.
Firefighters then focused on extinguishing the fire and checking for any remaining hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be caused by the homes fireplace, according to officials.
