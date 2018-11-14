Witness didn't hear officer order security guard to drop gun

In its release, state police said Roberson was wearing "plain black clothing with no markings readily identifying him as a Security Guard." However, Myrickes said all the security guards wore knit hats emblazoned with the word "Security" on them and that Roberson wore a black sweat shirt with the word "Security" on the back of shoulder. But he also acknowledged that it's possible the officer could not see the white lettering from where he was standing.