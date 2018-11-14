Giant NC Fraser Fir cut and heading to the White House

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - Christmas tree grower Larry Smith had dreamed of Wednesday for decades.
“It’s always been my goal,” he said.
Last year, he won the contest to provide the Christmas tree for the Blue Room of the White House. It’s the centerpiece of Christmas decorations there, and last month a team from the White House came to his farm and picked out a 19-foot tall Fraser Fir.
On Wednesday, it was cut down and loaded for the trip north.
Smith will follow on Sunday with his family and will be at the White House to present the tree to the First Lady. He hopes the President will be there as well.
The cutting took only seconds, but loading and wrapping the tree took a lot longer. Larry says it was an exciting day and he looks forward to everything that’s ahead of him at the White House.
His only regret?
“I wish my dad was here to come with me.”
