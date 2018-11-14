Former Rowan County elementary school teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

CHINA GROVE, NC (WBTV) - A former teacher in a Rowan County elementary school has been charged with sex crimes that allegedly involve a former student.
Brittany Leigh Howard was arrested on Tuesday night by China Grove Police.
Howard was charged with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of sex offense, and two counts of a teacher having sex with a student.
Bond was set at $60,000.
Officials say Howard was formerly a teacher at China Grove Elementary School and that she resigned from that position in June.
The alleged incidents occurred in 2017 and did not take place at the school.
The investigation began with a tip from a citizen, according to police.
