The end of robocalls could be near

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - It’s a problem you are probably tired of, but just didn’t know how to go about handling it. Those irritating robocalls continue to be on the rise, and not only do they bring headaches, there are some security concerns.
Is there anything that can be done about it?
The Federal Communications Commission is working to stop all robocalls right now and those efforts are being supported by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
If you own a cell phone, it’s almost like you’re guaranteed to get that annoying phone call.
“It’s always a scam call, it’s always someone saying, ‘Hey I won a cruise...you know X, Y, and Z. I haven’t signed up for a cruise. I haven’t done anything to win anything,” said Brent Hunt who admits to receiving those type of calls every other week.
To Hunt, it seems like there is no way for him or anybody else to escape those calls.
“Especially every time you get a new number it seems like you go straight into a directory and they’re calling once or twice a week,” he added.
Joe Floyd said those type of calls come like clockwork for him too.
“They call me around 10, then at 12, and then they call me around 6 o’clock in the evening,” said Floyd.
“I just hit the reject button. I give them the straight to voicemail button,” Hunt shared.
But is there a way to put a stop to it?
Floyd says he’s gone so far as to block the random numbers, but to no avail.
“Totally different numbers, it’s never the same number,” Floyd continued.
Therefore, the FCC is stepping in to try and handle it by forcing phone companies to filter all numbers, and weed out the ones that don’t seem to be legitimate. This way, you can answer your phone without worry.
That change is supposed to happen early next year.
Charlie Peninger has had his fair share of robocalls. He is the president of D-Tel Telecommunications and for now, there is one thing he says you can do to try and protect yourself.
“Have your telephone company just block those,” said Peninger.
The FCC hasn’t said what penalties or actions would be taken against phone companies that don’t abide by the new regulation, but as Floyd said – it’s more than just an annoying call. He’s even worried about possible privacy risks as the whereabouts of the callers and true motives are unknown.
“They could be from India, Budapest, Afghanistan or they could be right around the corner. Fear, fear strikes me,” Floyd continued.
Here’s more information on how to watch out for telemarketing and roboscams, provided by the Attorney General’s Office.
