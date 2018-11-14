Daniels gets rolling as NC State beats UNC Asheville 100-49

UNC Asheville: Consider this a teachable moment for new coach Mike Morrell with his young bunch of Bulldogs. Morrell had spent the past seven seasons working under Shaka Smart, first at VCU and then at Texas. He has a group with practically no returning experience; UNC Asheville's returning players had combined for just five starts and 141 points (5.5 percent of the offense) from last year. UNC Asheville beat NAIA program St. Andrews by 40 last week, but things were predictably overwhelming on the road against an ACC opponent.