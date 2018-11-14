Clarkson scores 24, injury-riddled Cavaliers blast Hornets

Cavaliers: Love had surgery Nov. 2 and is still wearing a walking boot on his left foot. .... Korver doesn't believe his injury is serious and said that he'd be surprised if he isn't ready play when the Cavaliers visit Detroit on Nov. 19. .... The 37-year-old Korver has been bothered by foot injuries the past two seasons. ... Drew said Osman likely will miss his third straight game Wednesday.