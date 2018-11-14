Watauga County schools on delay Thursday ahead of freezing rain, ice

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Watauga County Schools announced Wednesday that the district would operate on a two-hour delay Thursday in anticipation of possible icy conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the North Carolina mountains and foothills Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. The threat of freezing rain and sleet is increasing. Ice accumulations may exceed ½” in some areas which would cause widespread power outages.
The Watauga County School district made the decision to operate on a delay around 5 p.m.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern foothills. Both run through 1 p.m. Thursday. With the colder air expected there – upper 20s in the mountains, near 32° in the northern foothills - a set-up for sleet and freezing rain will develop – again, in the mountains - Wednesday night, lingering into Thursday morning.
Avery County Schools dismissed early Wednesday due to inclement weather. Newland Elementary dismissed at 1:30 p.m and all other schools dismissed at 2 p.m., the district says. The district made the dismissal announcement on their website around 11 a.m.
Other school districts in the area could announce closures and delays in the coming days as the Winter Storm Watch takes effect.
