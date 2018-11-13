Wolf taken to Isle Royale National Park this fall dies

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2018, file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerging from her cage at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. A gray wolf relocated from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park this fall has died. The male wolf was among four taken to the Lake Superior island park as part of a multi-year effort to rebuild its declining wolf population. The other three relocated wolves are doing well. (National Park Service via AP, File)