Weapon seized from student at Eastway Middle

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 13-year-old student at Eastway Middle School has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds following an incident that occurred at the school on Tuesday morning.
At 12:40 p.m., a school resource officer was informed by school staff that a student on school grounds was in possession of a taser.
The student was located and the taser was successfully seized soon without injury soon after.
No further information has been released at this time.
