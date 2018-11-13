Weapon seized from student at Eastway Middle

Eastway Middle taser incident
November 13, 2018 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 11:36 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 13-year-old student at Eastway Middle School has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds following an incident that occurred at the school on Tuesday morning.

At 12:40 p.m., a school resource officer was informed by school staff that a student on school grounds was in possession of a taser.

The student was located and the taser was successfully seized soon without injury soon after.

No further information has been released at this time.

