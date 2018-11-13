Warrant issued for shooting incident at Albemarle Police officer, others

ALBEMARLE, NC (WBTV) - Albemarle Police have obtained a warrant for a person believed to be responsible for shooting at community members and a police officer on an Albemarle road on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Jeremiah Devon McDougald, of Broadway, N.C., has been charged with felony attempted first degree murder, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, 2 counts of felony discharge a weapon in occupied moving vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony assault with deadly weapon on government official and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
McDougald is believed to have shot at a vehicle in Albemarle several times when police initially responded to the scene, before then shooting the high-powered rifle at the patrol car as well. The officer in the vehicle was unharmed but a bullet richocheted off the patrol car and struck a passerby who was injured but treated at the scene.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jeremiah Devon McDougald is asked to call 911 or to contact the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500. They may also leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.