US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, receive water and oranges from people sympathetic to their plight, as they ride on the bed of a truck, on in their way to Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The U.S. government said it was starting work Tuesday to "harden" the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, to prepare for the arrival of a migrant caravan leapfrogging its way across western Mexico. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)