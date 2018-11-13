’Tis the season for stealing.’ Local officers prepare for holiday “porch pirates”

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Melanie Henderson’s iPhone-directed security system spots the mail carrier dropping packages off at her Fort Mill home.
Then just 10 minutes later, it shows another woman, picking them right back up.
“I just wonder if she was following the mailman around,” Henderson says.
The caught-on-camera thief is now the star of the York County Sheriff’s Office social media. It’s the first post of what they expect will be several.
“’Tis the season to be stealing,” YCSO spokesperson Trent Faris says.
Camera systems like the one built into Henderson’s doorbell make all the difference in catching a holiday thief, detectives say.
“I mean, we couldn’t have gotten a better picture of this person,” Faris says of Henderson’s video. “The next person they hit down the road, probably didn’t. [The thief’s] backseat could’ve been full of packages, we don’t know.”
It happens every year around this time. Online shoppers with an early start to the holidays become a target.
“I have a big family and I have to start early,” Henderson says.
Local thieves stay right behind, ready to take advantage.
Nationwide this year, online shopping is expected to rise nearly 15 percent, according to Adobe Analytics.
And with all those extra packages, law enforcement urges people to find new ways to gather those gifts, like requesting delivery during certain times, asking neighbors to keep a look out, and requesting delivery to a workplace or one of those lockers companies like Amazon offer in certain areas.
Henderson, grandmother of four, says she has several more gifts headed her way. She’s now making sure they end up safely in her home.
“[My grandchildren] would never deserve not getting presents from their grandmother,” she says.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in Henderson’s surveillance video should call the York County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers line at 1-877-409-4321.
