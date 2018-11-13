Three teens charged in threat that prompted lockdown at Olympic HS

Olympic High School is now on a modified lockdown from law enforcement with limited movement in campus buildings. Staff and students at Olympic High School remain safe. The Olympic High School campus is secure and law enforcement continues to investigate. Students will be released to authorized parents or guardians. Law enforcement will meet families at the Olympic campus entrance to meet their students in an orderly fashion. For students and families unable to arrange immediate transportation home by authorized parents or guardians, students will remain safe on campus. CMS Transportation will pick students up on a regular schedule from campus and take them home to their normally assigned bus stops. Teachers, counselors and administrators are supporting students and support will be available in the coming days. Thank you for your cooperation.

CMS Media Relations Specialist Brian Hacker