Student caught with gun at East Mecklenburg HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Staff at East Mecklenburg High School received a tip that a student had a gun on the campus Tuesday morning.
Principal Rick Parker says law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration. Officials say the student was searched and the gun was located. It is unclear if the gun was loaded at the time.
The student was later identified as Demondrez Tucker, 19. Tucker has been arrested for charges of bringing a gun onto an educational property, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
CMPD reports that they were authorities were notified of a student possibly in possession of a firearm on the school’s campus at 11:58 a.m and that the situation was resolved soon after.
Parker released a message to parents informing them of the situation.
