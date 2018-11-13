Student caught with gun at East Mecklenburg HS

By WBTV Web Staff | November 13, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 11:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Staff at East Mecklenburg High School received a tip that a student had a gun on the campus Tuesday morning.

Principal Rick Parker says law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration. Officials say the student was searched and the gun was located. It is unclear if the gun was loaded at the time.

The student was later identified as Demondrez Tucker, 19. Tucker has been arrested for charges of bringing a gun onto an educational property, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

CMPD reports that they were authorities were notified of a student possibly in possession of a firearm on the school’s campus at 11:58 a.m and that the situation was resolved soon after.

Parker released a message to parents informing them of the situation.

Good afternoon East Meck families.  This is Principal Rick Parker.  Today at school, we received a tip that there was a student on our campus with a gun. Law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration.  A student was searched without incident and a gun was located.  Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action..  I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school.  If a student is aware of a weapon on our campus or any school campus, I ask that they tell a school employee immediately so an investigation can be completed.  I appreciate your support of our school and our students.
Principal Rick Parker

