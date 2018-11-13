Student caught with gun at East Mecklenburg HS

Good afternoon East Meck families. This is Principal Rick Parker. Today at school, we received a tip that there was a student on our campus with a gun. Law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration. A student was searched without incident and a gun was located. Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action.. I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school. If a student is aware of a weapon on our campus or any school campus, I ask that they tell a school employee immediately so an investigation can be completed. I appreciate your support of our school and our students.

Principal Rick Parker