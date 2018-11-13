Student charged with making threats at Chester County middle school

In a news station report dated November 9, 2018, the threat is described as follows: “a graphic picture depicting him shooting another student in the head.” This report is wholly inaccurate. The drawings in question, which were made by the student on a completed school assignment, are not of a school nor do the drawings show an intended target or identify the student as a shooter. According to the student, who was questioned by school administrators immediately after his teacher brought the drawings to the administration the day after the drawings were made, the drawings were of scenes depicting stick figures from video games the student plays regularly. In fact, the student’s drawings contained the names of the video games in question and school administrators confirmed the likeness of the student’s drawings to the video games. Again, the drawings did not show the student holding a gun to another student’s head or indicate in any way that the student intended to shoot anyone at Lewisville Middle or otherwise.