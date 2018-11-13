FBI investigating accuracy of possible sighting of kidnapped NC teenager in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The FBI reported on Tuesday that a report had been called in claiming that a person saw someone who looks like Hania Aguilar in Charlotte. As they begin to investigate the tip, the FBI emphasizes that there is no reason at this point to believe that it is accurate.
CMPD is currently working to check on the report at this time.
Aguilar has been missing for over a week now after being abducted on Monday, Nov. 6, while waiting for her family outside of her house before going to school.
The kidnapping happened just outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, just off of Elizabethtown Rd., as a witness claims to have seen an individual dressed in black with a yellow bandanna approach the 13-year-old and force her into a relative’s car before driving off.
A vehicle connected with the case was later found abandoned on Thursday, Nov. 8 and no further information or evidence has been released at this time.
