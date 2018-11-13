Police: Woman broke 14 stained glass windows at Salisbury church after dispute

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A woman from Sanford, NC, is accused of breaking 14 stained glass windows in a Salisbury church, and spray painting the word “liars” on an outside wall.
According to the Salisbury Police report, officers were dispatched to Word of Life Family Worship Center, 726 E. Liberty Street, on Saturday to investigate a vandalism report. Someone had thrown bricks through church windows.
Diann Jones, 45, of Sanford, was developed as the suspect due to some type of confrontation Jones had been involved with earlier concerning the church.
A church member took out a restraining order against Jones because of an issue the two were having.
Word of Life church administrator Virginia Brown said that Jones has never been a member of the church and is not a current member of the church. Jones showed up at Word of Life because the person she had a dispute with attends the church and she knew they would be there.
“It’s very disturbing because of course we ant to make sure of the safety of our parishioners here at the church," Brown said. “We’ve contacted our insurance company and they’re working with us to see about having everything replaced and getting everything cleaned up.”
On Sunday, police were called to the church again. Church members said that Jones had stopped her car in front of the church while a service was going on, and that she had gotten out of the car and yelled threats and demanded money.
When police arrived, they said Jones had already left the area. The officer stayed for a while, but according to the report, Jones came back shortly after the officer had to leave to investigate other calls.
Surveillance video from the church allegedly showed Jones breaking the stained glass windows and spray painting on the church.
Jones was later arrested during a traffic stop and charged with three counts of vandalism and second-degree trespassing.
The woman also has a warrant in a separate case of using a phone to threaten bodily harm.
Jones is being held under a bond of $6,100 and has a court date of December 5.
