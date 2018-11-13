Police respond to threat made at York County school

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are investigating reports of a series of threats issued by a student at York Preparatory Academy to her classmates on Monday morning.
The threats were issued over the social media platform Tik Tok, an app that allows students to share video and live broadcasts with one another. A student conveyed threatening messages to 10 of her 5th grade classmates through this app including threats to kill and do bodily harm to the other students.
Students alerted faculty during the school day but the principal of the school was reportedly not made aware of the incident until Monday evening.
No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
